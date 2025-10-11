Business

Tips to help you avoid car rental claim chaos

From asking the Better Business Bureau for help to checking insurance coverage, use every resource to ensure your next car rental is affordable and easy.

By Ross Levin

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2025 at 12:01PM
An Avis Budget rental car office in Boston.

At 8:30 p.m. on a recent trip (9:30 p.m. Minneapolis time), I got to the car rental kiosk to pick up my car, which had a mark on it about the size of a quarter.

I was too tired to take a picture of it and go back to the counter. But after I returned the car three days later, I received an email a couple of weeks later indicating I owed $1,600 for damages.

The rental company not only mentioned the mark but said there was under-carriage damage that I definitely also didn’t cause. This was insanity. My wife did some research and saw the company recently had to pay a class-action claim for these types of incidents.

I emailed customer service and said I would like to set up a time to discuss. I heard nothing back until a week later, when the company sent pictures of the car and its issues. I was about ready to get caught in Dante’s nine circles of rental-car-customer-service hell.

I immediately sent an email making my case while simultaneously filing a complaint with the state’s Better Business Bureau. I soon received notice the BBB sent an inquiry to the rental company. Within 24 hours, I received an email from the rental company indicating my case resolved, and there was no further action needed.

Let me share what I learned.

I almost always use Costco for my car rentals because I find the rates more competitive than even my memberships with the various agencies. Costco also allows a free second driver. This time, I wanted to try something different. As the raven said, “Nevermore.”

I always walk around the car to see if there is any damage. I either show the person upon checkout or take pictures to show someone working the counter. If I don’t switch cars, I have them mark the damage on the contract. My laziness this rental could have cost me big time.

I never take the insurance with the rental, but this is where you need to do your homework. I use a credit card that provides insurance. You need to read the card contract to see the amounts and limits of the coverage it provides. Some credit card companies allow you to sign up for a fee for coverage that is invariably less expensive than what the rental car companies provide.

I also reviewed my car insurance policy and saw I had rental car coverage through my policy. Using these coverages might involve some up-front costs and some time waiting for a claim to resolve, but it will inevitably save you money.

I always fill the gas for my rentals before returning them. While it can be a hassle, I never feel good about paying so much more for gas for the convenience of simply returning the car empty. I hate the companies that ask you to return the car at the same level of gas it had when you started because you can never get that calculus right.

Yes, I have been burned before. One time, we rented a car on a vacation where we discovered a flat tire while walking to it after dinner. The company switched cars for us but charged us for the tow. I should have used my AAA card for the towing rather than work through the car rental company.

The biggest lesson, though, is deciding which companies you want to do business with. I have had enough experience that I am going to avoid companies where I feel their business model is to maximize profits at the expense of the consumer. I’ll prioritize those that understand the benefits of repeat business and working with their customers.

In other words, I want to pay close attention to consumer reviews starting from the worst to the best. Understanding the complaints and how they are resolved is more useful than reading praise. And with that in mind, I am going to give my own reviews as a service to those who rent after me.

I also can’t say enough about how the BBB worked on my behalf. You don’t have to do this on your own.

Ross Levin is the founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be reached at ross@accredited.com.

