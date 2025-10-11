Tips to help you avoid car rental claim chaos

At 8:30 p.m. on a recent trip (9:30 p.m. Minneapolis time), I got to the car rental kiosk to pick up my car, which had a mark on it about the size of a quarter.
I was too tired to take a picture of it and go back to the counter. But after I returned the car three days later, I received an email a couple of weeks later indicating I owed $1,600 for damages.
The rental company not only mentioned the mark but said there was under-carriage damage that I definitely also didn’t cause. This was insanity. My wife did some research and saw the company recently had to pay a class-action claim for these types of incidents.
I emailed customer service and said I would like to set up a time to discuss. I heard nothing back until a week later, when the company sent pictures of the car and its issues. I was about ready to get caught in Dante’s nine circles of rental-car-customer-service hell.
I immediately sent an email making my case while simultaneously filing a complaint with the state’s Better Business Bureau. I soon received notice the BBB sent an inquiry to the rental company. Within 24 hours, I received an email from the rental company indicating my case resolved, and there was no further action needed.
Let me share what I learned.
I almost always use Costco for my car rentals because I find the rates more competitive than even my memberships with the various agencies. Costco also allows a free second driver. This time, I wanted to try something different. As the raven said, “Nevermore.”
I always walk around the car to see if there is any damage. I either show the person upon checkout or take pictures to show someone working the counter. If I don’t switch cars, I have them mark the damage on the contract. My laziness this rental could have cost me big time.