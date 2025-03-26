Captured Ukrainians convicted on terrorism charges by Russia in what Kyiv called a sham trial

Russia on Wednesday convicted 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges stemming from the war in Ukraine in a military court trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham and a violation of international law.
The defendants included current or former fighters of the elite Azov brigade, which Russia designated a terrorist group, and those who worked there as cooks or support personnel, according to Russian media reports and rights activists.
Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights group, designated the defendants as political prisoners. It said some of them were captured in 2022 during fighting in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where they held out at the Azovstal steel mill under siege by Russian troops. Others were detained as they tried to leave the city after it was overrun by Russian forces, the group said.
Only 12 defendants were in court Wednesday in the city of Rostov-on-Don, while 11 others, including nine women, returned to Ukraine in prisoner exchanges and were convicted in absentia. One other defendant died in custody last year and the case against him was closed.
All had been charged with staging a violent coup d’etat and organizing the activities of a terrorist organization. Some faced an additional charge of training to carry out terrorist activities.
Those convicted were given prison sentences ranging from 13 to 23 years. The 12 men still in Russian custody will serve their their time in maximum security penal colonies, according to the court. According to Russian independent news site Mediazona, all 12 plan to appeal the verdict.
Memorial has said ‘’none of the defendants in the case are accused of any war crimes: they are all being tried for the very fact of serving’’ in Azov at one time or another.
Ukraine’s human rights envoy, Dmytro Lubinets, denounced the proceedings when they began in June 2023 as ‘’another sham trial’’ held for Russia’s ‘’own amusement.‘’