Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

Washington has a 13-7-3 record at home and a 24-16-6 record overall. The Capitals have a +21 scoring differential, with 148 total goals scored and 127 conceded.

Minnesota is 24-14-4 overall and 11-6-3 on the road. The Wild have a 10-2-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Sheary has scored 11 goals with 17 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 25 goals with 27 assists for the Wild. Sam Steel has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.