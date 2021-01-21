Atlanta Hawks (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Clint Capela's 27-point, 26-rebound performance in the Hawks' 123-115 overtime victory against the Pistons.

The Timberwolves are 2-5 on their home court. Minnesota is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 3-4 on the road. Atlanta is the NBA leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Capela averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 108-97 on Jan. 18. De'Andre Hunter scored 25 points to help lead Atlanta to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 21.4 points per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Malik Beasley is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Trae Young is averaging 24 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Capela is averaging 14.9 rebounds and 15.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 107 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.9% shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 49.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.