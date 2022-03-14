The Vikings weren't positioned for a spending spree Monday, when NFL teams began throwing around money with the opening of the free agency negotiating period.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah still has to get the Vikings under the $208.2 million salary cap by Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the team's 19 unrestricted free agents hit the open market. Linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Xavier Woods, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and tight end Tyler Conklin, among others, are free to negotiate with other teams before deals can be signed Wednesday.

The Vikings' front office expressed interest in retaining some of their free agents, including Woods and Conklin, according to league sources, if they can financially fit. But Woods agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers on Monday worth up to $15.75 million, a source said, after he was the NFL's only defender to play every snap last season.

The Vikings moved to retain kicker Greg Joseph, a restricted free agent, with a right-of-first refusal tender worth $2.344 million for next season.

Current commitments have the Vikings slightly over the cap after clearing nearly $14 million with quarterback Kirk Cousins' one-year extension on Sunday night. They were more than $15 million over the cap beforehand. While the Vikings can agree to terms with free agents, any deals can't become official until they fit under the cap.

A handful of high-priced veterans could be means to that end, whether through cuts, restructures or trades, including defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has an $18 million roster bonus due March 20; receiver Adam Thielen; linebacker Eric Kendricks and nose tackle Michael Pierce.

Top talent saw big paydays quickly on Monday in the Vikings' areas of need. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's former team, the Rams, locked up two offensive linemen with three-year extensions for center Brian Allen and tackle Joseph Noteboom. Two other centers, the Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen and Titans' Ben Jones, also agreed to extensions.

According to reports, 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson can earn up to $40 million on a three-year deal with the Jets, while the Panthers agreed to terms with former Rams guard Austin Corbett.

The Jaguars were the biggest players in free agency's first day, led by adding former Commanders guard Brandon Scherff, an All-Pro in 2020. Jacksonville also reportedly agreed to deals with receiver Christian Kirk, linebacker Foye Oluokun, tight end Evan Engram and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi.

The Vikings may need an upgrade at right guard or at least more depth after Mason Cole became their first free agent to agree to terms elsewhere. Cole is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN, after starting seven games — four at center, three at right guard — for the Vikings last season.

The interior offensive line market still includes Ravens center/guard Bradley Bozeman, Colts guard Mark Glowinski and Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell.

Two top free-agent cornerbacks, the Patriots' J.C. Jackson and the Buccaneers' Carlton Davis, reportedly agreed to deals worth at least $15 million per season. Jackson will join the Chargers, while Davis is staying in Tampa Bay. Many experienced corners remain available, including veterans with ties to new Vikings coaches like Bryce Callahan, Kyle Fuller and Kevin King.

The Vikings' only known move so far is keeping Joseph, whose restricted free agency means he can still field offers from other NFL teams before signing. The Vikings have the right to match another offer. There's no draft pick compensation if another team signs him away, unlike first-round (about $5.5 million) and second-round tenders (about $4 million).

Joseph made 21 straight kicks to end a roller-coaster season, in which the NFL journeyman made game-winning kicks against the Lions and Packers and missed a potential game winner in a close loss at Arizona. He earned his first full-time job on his sixth team in Minnesota, where he beat undrafted rookie Riley Patterson for the job last summer before making 33 of 38 field goals (86.8%) and 36 of 40 extra points (90%).

The rest of the Vikings' internal free agents are cornerback Mackensie Alexander, linebacker Nick Vigil, tackle Rashod Hill, punter Jordan Berry, quarterback Sean Mannion, receivers Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook, defensive ends Everson Griffen and Tashawn Bower, guard Dakota Dozier, tight ends Luke Stocker and Chris Herndon, and running back Wayne Gallman.

Hill, the longtime swing tackle, intends to gauge his value in free agency, according to his agent Brett Tessler, who said a return to Minnesota is "possible." Hill, 30, has started at least one game in each of the last five years – 22 starts overall – including five at left tackle last season.