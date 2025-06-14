Canzone's two-run single helps Mariners beat Guardians 7-2 to get back to .500

Canzone, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on June 9, smacked a base hit through the right side of the infield off left-hander Tim Herrin (4-2) to score two during a four-run inning for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single, and rookie Cole Young brought home another run two batters after Canzone's hit with a double to left field.