Minnesota Wild (13-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -115, Canucks -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Minnesota Wild after the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-5 in overtime.

Vancouver is 12-12-3 overall and 5-6-1 in home games. The Canucks have a 3-3-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 6-5-1 record in road games and a 13-10-2 record overall. The Wild are 3-6-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.