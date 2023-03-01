Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (33-21-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-31-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Minnesota Wild after Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars.

Vancouver has gone 11-16-1 in home games and 24-31-5 overall. The Canucks are 24-9-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota is 33-21-6 overall and 13-11-4 in road games. The Wild have committed 263 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 28 goals and 48 assists for the Canucks. Beauvillier has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 37 goals and 34 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), J.T. Miller: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.