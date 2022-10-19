Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season (3.7 per game on 32.5 shots per game).

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.