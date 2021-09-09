More from Star Tribune
Sports
Love the Nest grows into a winner at Festival of Champions
The colt cruised to victory in the $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity, in a highlight-reel performance during Canterbury Park's annual race card for Minnesota-bred horses.
Twins
Nearly perfect: Ryan pitches a gem for Twins to earn first big league win
Joe Ryan's bid for a perfect game slipped away Wednesday night in the seventh inning, but he claimed a 3-0 win, his first in the majors.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Lynx
Las Vegas finds holes in Lynx defense, wins 102-81
Guard Jackie Young of the Aces scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds in their 102-81 victory over the visiting Lynx.
Canterbury's Festival of Champions
The Festival of Champions was held at Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.