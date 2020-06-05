Canterbury Park soon is expected to begin its live racing season. The Star Tribune remains committed to covering this season’s top races there and the racing community in Minnesota.

Barring changes to state policies, no fans will be allowed to attend races this summer and Minnesotans are barred from online betting on races that take place in Minnesota. Therefore, the Star Tribune will not be running picks for races at Canterbury this summer, as it has for many years.

Johnny Love has provided these picks for our readers for several years, and we expect to have Love’s picks in the paper and online again when fans can attend races in the future.

Chris Carr, sports editor

