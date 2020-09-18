Canterbury Park was one of the few racetracks in the nation to allow fans to watch racing in person, and track announcer Paul Allen, who is also the radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings, used the names of several horses to pay tribute Thursday night during the season's final race.

"Quite honestly, to have any kind of season was Minnesota Lucky," Allen announced as that horse of took the lead when the race began.

And everything was working out perfectly until the spoiler at the finish lane.

Watch it here.