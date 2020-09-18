SEASON CHAMPIONS

Horse of the year: Ready to Runaway

Older horse: Drop of Golden Sun

Older filly or mare: Ready to Runaway

3-year-old colt/gelding: Vo Fantastic Aira

3-year-old filly: Hotasapistol

2-year-old: Sneeky Diversion

Sprinter: Ready to Runaway

Claimer: Hotfoot

Grass horse: Tut’s Revenge

Quarter horse: Vo Fantastic Aira

Thoroughbred trainer: Joel Berndt

Thoroughbred jockey: Ry Eikleberry

Thoroughbred owner: Bob Lothenbach

Quarter-horse trainer: Jason Olmstead

Quarter-horse jockey: Nik Goodwin

Quarter-horse owner: Corey Wilmes