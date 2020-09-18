SEASON CHAMPIONS
Horse of the year: Ready to Runaway
Older horse: Drop of Golden Sun
Older filly or mare: Ready to Runaway
3-year-old colt/gelding: Vo Fantastic Aira
3-year-old filly: Hotasapistol
2-year-old: Sneeky Diversion
Sprinter: Ready to Runaway
Claimer: Hotfoot
Grass horse: Tut’s Revenge
Quarter horse: Vo Fantastic Aira
Thoroughbred trainer: Joel Berndt
Thoroughbred jockey: Ry Eikleberry
Thoroughbred owner: Bob Lothenbach
Quarter-horse trainer: Jason Olmstead
Quarter-horse jockey: Nik Goodwin
Quarter-horse owner: Corey Wilmes
