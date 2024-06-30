1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,800.
6 • Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes) 6.00 3.40 2.40
4 • Rubysa (Arroyo) 5.00 2.80
3 • Long Monday (Carmona) 3.20
Time: 1:11.86. Exacta: 6-4, $14.20. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $27.50. Superfecta: 6-4-3-2, $19.77.
2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,200.
1 • Valence (Pena) 17.60 9.20 5.00
7 • Midnight Lane (Roman) 5.20 4.00
4 • Jocasta (Gallardo) 3.40
Time: 1:37.07. Exacta: 1-7, $54.20. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $110.65. Superfecta: 1-7-4-2, $40.78. Daily Double: 6-1, $57.40.
3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $36,895.
5 • Lover Girl (Fuentes) 7.00 4.00 2.60
1 • She's My Warior (Roman) 9.40 5.80
3 • Loana (Rodriguez) 6.60
Time: 1:11.60. Exacta: 5-1, $21.90. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $40.30. Superfecta: 5-1-3-2, $43.45. Pick 3: 6-1-5, $97.70. Daily Double: 1-5, $87.20.
4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
5 • Two Practical (Roman) 15.00 5.00 2.10
2 • Mark of Victory (Fuentes) 2.80 2.10
6 • C C's Heart (Da Silva) 2.10
Time: 1:31.36. Scratched: Lightning Liz, Neptune's Grotto, Holy Moly Shipman. Exacta: 5-2, $16.20. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $10.10. Superfecta: 5-2-6-1, $2.41. Pick 3: 1-5-5, $188.40. Daily Double: 5-5, $26.20.
5. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,775.
7 • Miss Gold (Harr) 12.80 5.20 3.40
2 • Run Bambi Run (Gallardo) 3.40 2.60
6 • Maiden Rock (Quinonez) 4.00
Time: 1:41.63. Exacta: 7-2, $21.40. Trifecta: 7-2-6, $39.15. Superfecta: 7-2-6-4, $33.93. Pick 3: 5-5-7, $154.40. Pick 4: 1-5-5-7, $634.90. Pick 5: 6-1-5-5-7, $1,632.70. Daily Double: 5-7, $116.20.
6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.
7 • Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez) 3.80 2.60 2.60
2 • Hurts So Good (Da Silva) 4.40 3.40
3 • Devoted to You (Carmona) 4.40
Time: 0:56.14. Scratched: Shake Up. Exacta: 7-2, $7.60. Trifecta: 7-2-3, $19.35. Superfecta: 7-2-3-5, $17.69. Pick 3: 5-7-6/7, $135.50. Daily Double: 7-7, $33.80.
7. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,500.
8 • Copanello Bay (Da Silva) 14.60 8.00 4.40
9 • Passthecat (Valenzuela) 16.00 8.40
1 • Bel Regazzo (Carmona) 4.80
Time: 1:40.88. Scratched: Tiger Hunter. Exacta: 8-9, $89.00. Trifecta: 8-9-1, $265.65. Superfecta: 8-9-1-7, $365.38. Pick 3: 7-6/7-8, $66.00. Daily Double: 7-8, $22.60.
8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $34,000.
2 • Noel's Angel (Carmona) 3.00 2.40 2.20
1 • Invincibella (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.40
7 • Mia Baby (Barajas) 2.20
Time: 0:57.35 Exacta: 2-1, $6.40. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $6.50. Superfecta: 2-1-7-4, $8.26. Pick 3: 6/7-8-2, $33.20. Pick 4: 7-6/7-8-2, $141.05. Pick 5: 5-7-6/7-8-2, $2,108.45. Daily Double: 8-2, $36.80.
Total handle: $1,862,417. Live handle: $188,790.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 32-132 (.242). Lock of the day: 5-16 (.313).