1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
7 • Mach Two (Fuentes) 4.80 3.00 2.10
6 • Rynotograce (Gallardo) 5.60 3.20
5 • Jackson Action (Roman) 2.20
Time: 1:12.05. Exacta: 7-6, $12.50. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $12.00. Superfecta: 7-6-5-2, $8.92.
2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,510.
4 • Gypsy Wife (Fuentes) 5.80 3.60 2.60
1 • Badger Kitten (Valenzuela) 3.80 3.20
2 • Shabam (Carmona) 2.80
Time: 1:38.16. Exacta: 4-1, $14.30. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $23.90. Superfecta: 4-1-2-7, $18.39. Daily Double: 7-4, $21.40.
3. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
2 • Minnesota Rose (Quinonez) 11.60 5.40 4.40
4 • Pearl Button (Pena) 7.80 5.80
5 • Rosalina (Valenzuela) 4.80
Time: 1:14.36. Exacta: 2-4, $32.60. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $54.30. Superfecta: 2-4-5-6, $37.83. Pick 3: 7-4-2, $55.70. Daily Double: 4-2, $51.80.
4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.
2 • Pasta Salad Rhonda (Carmona) 9.00 4.60 3.00
11 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 8.20 5.00
7 • Pacific Zip (Da Silva) 3.60
Time: 1:37.65. Scratched: Mylastredcent. Exacta: 2-11, $33.60. Trifecta: 2-11-7, $91.10. Superfecta: 2-11-7-1, $85.94. Pick 3: 4-2-2, $140.40. Daily Double: 2-2, $56.40.
5. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
4 • Honorable Mischief (Fuentes) 7.00 3.40 2.40
3 • Call'em All (Carmona) 3.20 2.40
2 • Ghost of Genevieve (Da Silva) 2.40
Time: 1:06.22. Scratched: I'm So Funny. Exacta: 4-3, $9.90. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $10.15. Superfecta: 4-3-2-1, $2.90. Pick 3: 2-2-4, $115.20. Pick 4: 4-2-2-4, $238.35. Pick 5: 7-4-2-2-4, $950.25. Daily Double: 2-4, $20.80.
6. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,700.
3 • Virtually (Harr) 102.00 24.80 9.80
1 • Lock It Down (Valenzuela) 3.40 3.00
6 • Dirt Flirt (Da Silva) 3.80
Time: 1:37.31. Exacta: 3-1, $223.80. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $521.85. Superfecta: 3-1-6-5, $312.99. Pick 3: 2-4-3, $524.90. Daily Double: 4-3, $459.80.
7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
11 • Outlaw Run (Harr) 72.40 19.40 9.20
6 • Cataline Crush (Fuentes) 2.60 2.40
7 • Further Evidence (Carmona) 3.60
Time: 1:31.58. Exacta: 11-6, $167.40. Trifecta: 11-6-7, $374.75. Superfecta: 11-6-7-8, $293.56. Pick 3: All-3-11, $273.40. Pick 3: 4-All-11, $273.40. Pick 3: 4-3-All, $273.40. Daily Double: 3-11, $4,067.20.
8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500
2 • Handsome Harry (Pena) 8.60 4.20 2.60
1 • Da Ghost (Arroyo) 3.20 2.20
6 • General Crook (Carmona) 2.40
Time: 1:36.69. Scratched: Bigparty Nowhiskey. Exacta: 2-1, $12.10. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $17.05. Superfecta: 2-1-6-3, $5.41. Pick 3: 3-11-2, $15,201.70. Pick 4: 4-3-11-2, $17,889.30. Pick 5: 2-4-3-11-2, $343.35. Daily Double: 11-2, $647.20.
Total handle: $1,470,697. Live handle: $217,841.
Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 30-124 (.242). Lock of the day: 5-15 (.333).
Note: The 6-7 Daily Double payout of $4,067.20 is a Canterbury Park record.