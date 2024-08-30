1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,035.
Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Aug. 29
Results and payouts from Thursday night in Shakopee.
4 • Whistler (Fuentes) 8.40 3.80 2.40
2 • Yo Dawg (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10
1 • Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez) 2.10
Time: 0:58.08. Scratched: Bodenheimer, Channel Won, Future Perfect, Saint Charles. Exacta: 4-2, $10.80. Trifecta: 4-2-1, $7.55. Superfecta: 4-2-1-9, $3.52.
2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,135.
6 • De Angelo (Carmona) 3.60 2.40 2.10
4 • Bavaria Road (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10
5 • Tell ‘Em I’m Comin (Harr) 2.10
Time: 1:10.76. Scratched: Flash Humor. Exacta: 6-4, $3.80. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $3.00. Superfecta: 6-4-5-1, $0.65. Daily Double: 4-6, $20.20. Daily Double: 4-2, $7.80.
3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,900.
5 • My Calante (Rodriguez) 9.60 3.20 2.20
2 • Cowboy Cause (Carmona) 2.80 2.10
8 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 2.10
Time: 1:40.77. Scratched: Commissioner Oscar, Red’s Mr Z, Star Mission. Exacta: 5-2, $11.50. Trifecta: 5-2-8, $7.95. Superfecta: 5-2-8-6, $6.06. Pick 3: 4-2/6-5, $25.40. Daily Double: 6-5, $12.80.
4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4-and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.
8 • Ridin Solo (Carmona) 11.40 4.20 3.20
5 • Kirill the Thrill (Morales) 3.00 3.20
2 • Straitfromtheduece (Roman) 2.80
Time: 1:06.19. Scratched: Carpe Gold. Exacta: 8-5, $16.60. Trifecta: 8-5-2, $31.30. Superfecta: 8-5-2-3, $10.64. Pick 3: 2/6-5-8, $27. Daily Double: 5-8, $55.40.
5 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,600.
3 • Johnny Dar (Pena) 2.60 — —
10 • Redisur (Roman) — —
8 • Coastal Waters (Da Silva) —
Time: 2:09.71. Scratched: Glendale, Inesperado, Mark in Greeley, Rejection Hurts, Sarge’s Sermon, Super Wise, War Chest, Zumurudee. Exacta: 3-10, $3.60. Pick 3: 5-8-1/2/3/4/5/6/7/9/11, $37.40. Pick 4: 2/6-5-8-1/2/3/4/5/6/7/9/11, $30.55. Pick 5: 4-2/6-5-8-1/2/3/4/5/6/7/9/11, $135.20.
6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,035.
7 • Always Smiling (Fuentes) 4.40 2.80 2.40
3 • O’Babe (Quinonez) 3.40 3.00
8 • Mia Baby (Harr) 5.00
Time: 0:58.59. Scratched: A Roze and Wine, I Came to Shame, Rosalina, Wings From Above Exacta: 7-3, $6.00. Trifecta: 7-3-8, $18.25. Superfecta: 7-3-8-2, $16.82. Pick 3: 8-1/2/3/4/5/6/7/9/11-4/5/7/9/1, $20.80. Daily Double: 3-7, $4.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,900.
5 • Proof of Purchase (Gallardo) 9.80 5.20 4.00
6 • Blues Traffic (Arroyo) 5.20 4.20
4 • Ukraine Strong (Barajas) 4.40
Time: 1:41.78. Exacta: 5-6, $20.50. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $67.20. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $44.21. Pick 3: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/9/11-4/5/7/9-5, $23.70. Daily Double: 7-5, $42.00.
8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.
5 • Out Run’m (Quinonez) 8.40 4.60 2.80
2 • Citrus Bay (Morales) 4.20 3.80
4 • My Crazy Neighbor (Gallardo) 2.80
Time: 1:09.97. Exacta: 5-2, $19.80. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $25.50. Superfecta: 5-2-4-3, $16.71. Pick 3: 4/5/7/9/10/5-5, $119.00. Pick 4: Four correct paid, $77.95. Pick 5: Five correct paid, $881.30. Daily Double: 5-5, $119.00.
Total handle: $597,025. Live handle: $44,466.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 92-342 (.269). Lock of the day: 17-40 (.425).
