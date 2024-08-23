1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000
Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Aug. 22
Results and payouts from Thursday night in Shakopee
5 • Pearl Button (Pena) 4.60 2.60 2.40
7 • Kind Kismet (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.80
2 • Midnight Joy (Gallardo) 6.80
Time: 1:07.17. Exacta: 5-7, $6.50. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $26.45. Superfecta: 5-7-2-1, $11.95.
2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,400.
2 • Pacific Zip (Rodriguez) 8.20 4.60 3.20
8 • Shabam (Carmona) 7.40 4.00
7 • Gypsy Wife (Fuentes) 3.60
Time: 1:38.76. Exacta: 2-8, $32.40. Trifecta: 2-8-7, $40.80. Superfecta: 2-8-7-6, $39.00. Daily Double: 5-2, $19.40.
3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,620.
8 • Gold Magic (Carmona) 3.20 2.60 2.80
6 • Cross the Causeway (Morales) 5.00 4.80
5 • El Tomate (Barajas) 5.00
Time: 1:40.02. Exacta: 8-6, $8.90. Trifecta: 8-6-5, $18.65. Superfecta: 8-6-5-4, $10.29. Pick 3: 5-2-8, $16.20. Daily Double: 2-8, $22.00.
4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.
5 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 18.00 7.00 3.20
7 • Ana (Quinonez) 3.80 2.80
4 • Yoda Glitz (Carmona) 3.40
Time: 1:37.61. Exacta: 5-7, $33.00. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $99.05. Superfecta: 5-7-4-2, $105.55. Pick 3: 2-8-5, $73.00. Daily Double: 8-5, $28.20.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
6 • Elegance N Tonic (Rodriguez) 5.60 2.80 2.20
2 • Kookyberry (Fuentes) 2.80 2.20
7 • Factor That (Gallardo) 2.60
Time: 1:30.80. Exacta: 6-2, $6.30. Trifecta: 6-2-7, $11.35. Superfecta: 6-2-7-5, $6.20. Pick 3: 8-5-6, $23.40. Pick 4: 2-8-5-6, $98.45. Pick 5: 5-2-8-5-6, $255.15. Daily Double: 5-6, $53.00.
6 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.
3 • Little Sister Run (Fonseca-Soto) 7.60 4.80 4.00
10 • Thirty Four Below (Harr) 5.60 5.20
9 • Jess Walking Thewire (Rodriguez) 7.20
Time: 0:13.87. Scratched: Dashing Avery, One Sweet Ferarri, Silver Stingray. Exacta: 3-10, $22.50. Trifecta: 3-10-9, $178.50. Superfecta: 3-10-9-7, $155.79. Pick 3: 5-6-3, $94.70. Daily Double: 6-3, $27.60.
7 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $15,680.
5 • Sheza Streakin Carte (Valenzuela) 13.60 3.80 2.80
2 • Sassyfrass T (Harr) 3.60 2.60
8 • Jess Reload (Alvidrez) 2.60
Time: 0:13.50. Exacta: 5-2, $32.50. Trifecta: 5-2-8, $50.90. Superfecta: 5-2-8-1, $40.38. Pick 3: 6-3-5, $64.70. Daily Double: 3-5, $28.00.
8 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,680.
4 • Cowboys R Myheros (Alvidrez) 2.40 2.10 2.10
1 • Pulgarcitos Moonin (Fonseca-Soto) 2.80 2.40
2 • Jjs Royal Time (Ramirez) 5.80
Time: 0:13.27. Exacta: 4-1, $2.70. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $10.45. Superfecta: 4-1-2-3, $3.02. Pick 3: 3-5-4, $58.50. Pick 4: 6-3-5-4, $58.85. Pick 5: 5-6-3-5-4, $394.45. Daily Double: 5-4, $20.00
Total handle: $701,087. Live handle: $88,163.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 84-318 (.264). Lock of the day: 17-37 (.459).
