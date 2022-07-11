1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

3 • Sunshine Fever (H. Hernandez) 3.80 2.40 2.10

6 • Runners Heat (Valenzuela) 3.20 2.60

5 • Voodoo Fire (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:17.02. Exacta: 3-6, $7.10. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $8.90. Superfecta: 3-6-5-1, $5.17.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,285.

2 • Twirling Savi (Roman) 8.80 4.40 3.20

6 • Morgs World (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.00

3 • Rollin Blackout (Harr) 2.00

Time: 1:30.02. Exacta: 2-6, $16.90. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $24.20. Superfecta: 2-6-3-1, $22.04. Daily Double: 3S-2, $12.30.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Heels to the Field (L. Fuentes) 3.60 2.40 2.10

1 • Planetary (Wade) 3.60 2.20

3 • Grandiose Summer (Lindsay) 4.00

Time: 1:06.15. Scratched: Balas, Magnificant Money. Exacta: 7-1, $6.50. Trifecta: 7-1-3, $36.55. Pick 3: 3-2-ALL, $9.65. Daily Double: 2-7, $8.60.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,105.

6 • Danzig Star (Negron) 12.20 6.40 2.80

3 • Wanda Strong (Roman) 4.00 2.20

2 • Scarrazano (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:41.21. Scratched: Shaman's Prodigy. Exacta: 6-3, $20.30. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $16.45. Superfecta: 6-3-2-4, $7.75. Pick 3: 2-5/6/7-6, $39.15. Pick 4: 3-2-5/6/7-6, $105.40. Daily Double: 7-6, $20.00.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.

4 • Yesteryear (H. Hernandez) 9.00 4.00 2.80

7 • American Union (Chirinos) 2.60 2.20

6 • Sky Confidential (Lopez) 3.00

Time: 1:16.67. Exacta: 4-7, $10.10. Trifecta: 4-7-6, $15.65. Superfecta: 4-7-6-3, $5.95. Pick 3: 5/6/7-6-4, $42.70. Daily Double: 6-4, $35.60.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $36,700.

7 • Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay) 13.20 4.60 2.80

6 • White Lies (Wade) 3.40 2.40

2 • Princess Livia (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:16.64. Scratched: Because. Exacta: 7-6, $17.40. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $23.50. Superfecta: 7-6-2-4, $16.72. Pick 3: 6-4-7, $118.15. Daily Double: 4-7, $36.00.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

7 • Latin Nikkita (Quinonez) 6.20 3.80 2.40

4 • Lookin So Lucky (Lara) 6.40 3.00

2 • Run Slewpy Run (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:36.28. Exacta: 7-4, $20.50. Trifecta: 7-4-2, $33.00. Superfecta: 7-4-2-1, $31.46. Pick 3: 4-7-7, $86.15. Daily Double: 7-7, $33.60.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Plane Talk (Roman) 4.00 3.00 2.20

3 • Chess Master (Wade) 3.60 2.60

9 • Exprompt (H. Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 0:55.68. Scratched: Ship It Red, Bodenheimer. Exacta: 6-3, $6.20. Trifecta: 6-3-9, $11.95. Superfecta: 6-3-9-7, $20.09. Pick 3: 7-7-2/6/8, $30.15. Pick 4: 4-7-7-2/6/8, $149.60. Pick 5: 6-4-7-7-2/6/8, $1,367.65. Daily Double 7-6, $7.80. Daily Double: 7-2, $2.80.

Total handle: $1,723,840. Live handle: $189,273.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 94-281 (.335). Lock of the day: 16-29 (.552).