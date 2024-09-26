CANTERBURY PARK
Canterbury Park results for Sept. 25
Results and payouts from Wednesday night in Shakopee.
Wednesday’s RESULTS
1 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,495.
5 • Shy Shy (Gallardo) 5.40 2.60 2.10
2 • Hattie Bloom (Quinonez) 2.40 2.20
6 • Go Lee Ann Go (Harr) 3.00
Time: 1:34.88. Scratched: Miwoman, Smooching. Exacta: 5-2, $5.90. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $10.55. Superfecta: 5-2-6-3, $7.71.
2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,720.
3 • Mylastredcent (Gallardo) 5.60 3.00 2.60
6 • Extra Indy (Pena) 6.40 3.80
7 • Blues Cross (Lindsay) 7.80
Time: 1:41.07. Exacta: 3-6, $13.00. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $114.20. Superfecta: 3-6-7-5, $73.87. Daily Double: 5-3, $14.20.
3 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,170.
9 • Mega Heart (Fuentes) 7.20 4.20 2.60
3 • Mariarosadelaserda (Rodriguez) 3.60 2.60
2 • Miracle Minded (Quinonez) 4.00
Time: 1:38.50. Scratched: Carson Bay, Texas Lace, Zen Dreams. Exacta: 9-3, $10.40. Trifecta: 9-3-2, $16.15. Superfecta: 9-3-2-1, $14.60. Pick 3: 5-3-9, $31.80. Daily Double: 3-9, $22.00.
4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,900.
2 • Yamile’s (Da Silva) 25.80 7.20 6.80
4 • Ann Alee (Rodriguez) 2.20 2.40
7 • Miz Cali (Valenzuela) 11.20
Time: 1:35.60. Scratched: Jewel Azul, Lady Astrid. Exacta: 2-4, $25.70. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $169.75. Superfecta: 2-4-7-5, $162.83. Pick 3: 3-9-2, $137.00. Daily Double: 9-2, $117.60.
5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,600.
1 • Johnny Up (Carmona) 4.20 2.80 2.60
7 • Silver Dash (Valenzuela) 5.20 4.00
10 • Dive Deep (Pena) 7.60
Time: 1:11.55. Exacta: 1-7, $9.60. Trifecta: 1-7-10, $54.90. Superfecta: 1-7-10-8, $87.44. Pick 3: 9-2-1, $96.80. Pick 4: 3-9-2-1, $172.45. Pick 5: 5-3-9-2-1, $495.55. Daily Double: 2-1, $76.00.
6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,220.
3 • Mulberry Street (Fuentes) 5.40 3.20 2.20
9 • Political Riot (Lindsay) 9.80 6.00
1 • Devil Vision (Carmona) 2.40
Time: 1:39.44. Scratched: Brahms Is Who. Exacta: 3-9, $29.10. Trifecta: 3-9-1, $34.80. Superfecta: 3-9-1-10, $77.97. Pick 3: 2-1-3, $89.50. Daily Double: 1-3, $12.40.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,020.
8 • Legally Reddy (Valenzuela) 8.60 5.00 3.40
6 • Josh’s Drama (Lindsay) 8.20 3.60
3 • Cross the Causeway (Fuentes) 2.40
Time: 1:40.59. Scratched: Preparedness. Exacta: 8-6, $31.30. Trifecta: 8-6-3, $71.80. Superfecta: 8-6-3-2, $14.59. Pick 3: 1-3-8, $24.00. Daily Double: 3-8, $21.00.
8 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
5 • Big Producer (Carmona) 7.60 4.00 2.40
2 • Tell’em I’m Comin (Harr) 3.00 2.20
1 • Further Evidence (Rodriguez) 2.60
Time: 1:40.32. Scratched: Parisian Promise. Exacta: 5-2, $8.60. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $10.95. Superfecta: 5-2-1-4, $6.68. Pick 3: 3-8-5, $59.20. Pick 4: 1-3-8-5, $83.60. Pick 5: 2-1-3-8-5, $1,359.80. Consolation double: 8-6, $7.40. Daily Double: 8-5, $43.00.
Total handle: $1,228,409. Live handle: $79,047.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Wednesday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 119-422 (.282). Lock of the day: 22-48 (.458).
No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey opens season by beating No. 9 UConn 4-1 for 500th career victory for Brad Frost
Abbie Murphy scored two first-period goals to help make Brad Frost the sixth college women’s hockey coach to reach 500 victories.