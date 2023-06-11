1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,130.

4 • O'Babe (Wade) 4.80 3.00 2.10

6 • Savona (Valenzuela) 5.40 3.20

3 • Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 0:59.23. Scratched: Maclean's Bella. Exacta: 4-6, $9.10. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $11.10.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 5.60 3.40 2.20

4 • Stormin Hongkong (Quinonez) 10.20 3.80

5 • J T's A.T.M. (Berrios-Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:05.47. Exacta: 6-4, $23.70. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $21.55. Superfecta: 6-4-5-2, $27.64. Daily Double: 4-6, $9.90.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,890.

2 • Saint Charles (Hernandez) 12.20 6.20 5.00

3 • Notacry (Lopez) 10.40 7.60

1 • Unreal (Bridgmohan) 4.60

Time: 0:58.47. Exacta: 2-3, $58.20. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $53.45. Superfecta: 6-2, $15.50.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $27,360.

2 • Mr. Who (Hernandez) 6.00 2.80 —

4 • T Bones Trick (Lopez) 2.60 —

3 • Wise Verdict (Wade) —

Time: 1:36.98. Scratched: Flatout Winner, Bigfoot City. Exacta: 2-4, $5.10. Trifecta: 6-2-2, $84.60. Pick 4: 4/5-6-2-2, $112.25. Daily Double: 2-2, $17.50.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,300.

3 • Roses by Liam (Quinonez) 3.00 2.10 2.10

1 • Barnfield (Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

4 • Calzone (Santos) 2.60

Time: 1:37.87. Scratched: King of the Kids, Papa Rizzo. Exacta: 3-1, $2.70. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $4.35. Pick 3: 2-2-2/3/5, $53.60. Daily Double: 2-3, $4.90.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,400.

7 • Bayou Benny (Hernandez) 4.20 2.80 2.60

6 • Hap Hot (Quinonez) 6.40 4.00

1 • Hi Yah (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40

Time: 1:03.81. Exacta: 7-6, $12.00. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $23.90. Superfecta: 7-6-1-4, $28.10. Pick 3: 2-2/3/5-7, $17.70. Daily Double: 3-7, $3.40.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

1 • Royal Laughter (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40 2.60 2.10

4 • Miz Call (Barajas) 4.00 2.60

5 • Roll Gypsy Roll (Wade) 2.60

Time: 1:38.09. Scratched: Kamikaze Blue, Russian Tothe. Exacta: 1-4, $6.20. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $7.60. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $3.79. Daily Double: 7-1, $4.70.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,340.

5 • Sailsinthesunset (Murray) 5.40 3.60 2.40

3 • Impulsus (Glass) 20.80 8.40

2 • Moonshine Moxy (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:12.47. Exacta: 5-3, $38.60. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $47.50. Superfecta: 5-3-2-8, $21.11. Pick 3: 7-1/2/6-5, $15.00. Pick 4: 2/3/5-7-1/2/6-5, $13.70. Pick 5: 2-2/3/5-7-1/2/6-5, $65.20. Daily Double: 1-5, $6.80.

Total handle: $626,962. Live handle: $137,193.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 20-60 (.333). Lock of the day: 4-7 (.571).