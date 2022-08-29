Share on Pinterest

CANTERBURY PARK SAturDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowanced optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $37,700.

5 • Hotasapistol (H. Hernandez) 6.60 3.80 2.20

1 • Princess Livia (Roman) 7.00 2.40

4 • Emerald Princess (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:11.12. Scratched: Eli's Girl. Exacta: 5-1, $26.50. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $37.75.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

2 • Pocketfullofposies (Wade) 12.60 4.80 2.80

5 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 4.80 3.20

7 • Diggs Won (Conning) 3.00

Time: 1:30.60. Exacta: 2-5, $27.00. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $44.10. Superfecta: 2-5-7-6, $12.74. Daily Double: 5-2, $21.40.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $20,001.

7 • Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry) 4.00 3.00 2.40

2 • Rocktizway (Lindsay) 18.00 7.00

5 • Sierra Hotel (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:27.76. Exacta: 7-2, $26.70. Trifecta: 7-2-5, $41.30. Superfecta: 7-2-5-6, $27.19. Pick 3: 5-2-7, $26.25. Daily Double: 2-7, $13.00.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,300.

4 • Tony's Tapit (Lara) 7.20 4.00 2.40

1 • Tiger Dad (Lopez) 6.60 3.40

3 • Minister of Soul (H. Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:16.39. Scratched: Lonely Private. Exacta: 4-1, $17.20. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $22.00. Pick 3: 2-7-4, $33.25. Pick 4: 5-2-7-4, $152.15. Daily Double: 7-4, $10.30.

5 1 mile, 70 miles on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,701.

8 • Devoted to You (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.20 2.80

9 • Delft Blue (Bridgmohan) 7.80 6.00

7 • Brother Harold (Gallardo) 11.60

Time: 1:39.69. Exacta: 8-9, $17.30. Trifecta: 8-9-7, $246.45. Superfecta: 8-9-7-5, $190.98. Pick 3: 7-4-8, $10.90. Daily Double: 4-8, $13.90.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $13,951.

2 • Indy's Star (Wade) 13.40 6.20 3.80

9 • Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela) 3.60 2.80

6 • Olivian (Harr) 3.80

Time: 0:56.12. Scratched: Yellow Dress. Exacta: 2-9, $18.80. Trifecta: 2-9-6, $35.90. Superfecta: 2-9-6-1, $25.19. Pick 3: 4-8-2, $33.75. Daily Double: 8-2, $20.10.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,001.

3 • Yak (Barandela) 6.20 2.80 2.10

4 • Cashanova (Eikleberry) 2.20 2.10

2 • Big League Benny (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:38.13. Scratched: Buxterhooter. Exacta: 3-4, $6.30. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $6.45. Superfecta: 3-4-2-1, $1.85. Pick 3: 8-2-3, $33.25. Daily Double: 2-3, $27.90. Daily Double: 2-5, $6.60.

8 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

2 • Icywilburnyeh (Lara) 4.40 3.00

7 • That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:40.68. Exacta: 3-2, $6.40. Trifecta: 3-2-7, $5.05. Superfecta: 3-2-7-6, $3.69. Pick 3: 2-3-3, $21.40. Daily Double: 3-3, $7.90.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,201.

6 • New Dice (Wade) 6.40 3.60 2.20

1 • Irish Tuff (Quinonez) 6.20 3.80

5 • Kovacs (Lindsay) 2.20

Time: 1:12.05. Exacta: 6-1, $22.00. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $34.10. Superfecta: 6-1-5-2, $21.16. Pick 3: 3-3-6, $12.90. Pick 4: 2-3-3-6, $74.70. Pick 5: 8-2-3-3-6, $245.30. Daily Double: 3-6, $5.90.

Total handle: $1,140,756. Live handle: $143,732. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 154-494 (.312). Lock of the day: 28-47 (.596).