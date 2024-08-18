CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, Aug. 17
Results and payouts from Saturday’s races.
1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
5 • Shaman Sez (Gallardo) 7.20 4.00 2.60
1 • Heavenlyconveyance (Da Silva) 4.80 3.40
2 • Good Grief Claude (Carmona) 2.60
Time: 1:07.25. Exacta: 5-1, $19.60. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $31.85. Superfecta: 5-1-2-3, $13.66.
2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.
7 • Chasentheone (Quinonez) 15.00 3.40 2.80
9 • Further Evidence (Carmona) 2.10 2.10
1 • More Money Mo (Roman) 6.20
Time: 1:38.44. Scratched: Harbour Bridge, Increedible Victor. Exacta: 7-9, $10.80. Trifecta: 7-9-1, $47.45. Superfecta: 7-9-1-2, $19.85. Daily Double: 5-7, $57.00.
3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starters optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,060.
6 • Darnquick (Rodriguez) 3.60 2.60 2.40
5 • Top of My Game (Carmona) 4.80 3.20
1 • Citrus Bay (Harr) 3.00
Time: 1:12.70. Scratched: Heroic Song. Exacta: 6-5, $8.40. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $15.00. Superfecta: 6-5-1-8, $10.02. Pick 3: 5-7-6/7, $82.10. Daily Double: 7-6, $27.00.
4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Jocasta (Quinonez) 6.40 3.40 3.00
9 • Shy Shy (Gallardo) 4.00 3.20
7 • Ms Coronado Chrome (Fuentes) 10.00
Time: 1:31.36. Scratched: Smooching, On Speed Dial. Exacta: 1-9, $12.20. Trifecta: 1-9-7, $77.70. Superfecta: 1-9-7-8, $115.02. Pick 3: 7-6/7-1/4/11, $63.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $16.40.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
5 • Ask Arthur (Gallardo) 7.40 3.80 3.40
9 • Shotgun Runner (Fuentes) 3.80 3.20
7 • Maximus Maple Mo (Roman) 10.60
Time: 1:31.79. Scratched: My Boy Bomber, Braggadocious. Exacta: 5-9, $12.30. Trifecta: 5-9-7, $147.95. Superfecta: 5-9-7-6, $57.62. Pick 3: 6/7-1/4/11-5, $31.60. Pick 4: 7-6/7-1/4/11-5, $139.35. Pick 5: 5-7-6/7-1/4/11-5, $740.00. Daily Double: 1-5, $37.40.
6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,805.
1 • Mister Muldoon (Carmona) 2.80 2.20 2.20
4 • It’s Bobs Business (Gallardo) 4.20 3.40
9 • Table for Two (Quinonez) 4.40
Time: 1:37.75. Scratched: Mr Navigator, Divine Leader, Ember. Exacta: 1-4, $5.10. Trifecta: 1-4-9, $13.55. Superfecta: 1-4-9-6, $39.14. Pick 3: 1/4/11-5-1/5/10/11, $23.30. Daily Double: 5-1, $13.20.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,620.
8 • Unique Path (Carmona) 137.00 50.80 18.60
3 • Passion of Joe’s (Da Silva) 7.60 5.00
9 • Lemon Meringue (Barajas) 6.60
Time: 1:13.54. Scratched: Shotcrete. Exacta: 8-3, $871.90. Trifecta: 8-3-9, $3,072.85. Superfecta: 8-3-9-4, $2,601.78. Pick 3: 5-1/5/10/11-8, $1,881.20. Daily Double: 1-8, $140.00.
8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 7.20 4.20 2.80
6 • Mister Chairman (Da Silva) 17.20 6.20
2 • Bay Boss (Fuentes) 3.60
Time: 1:11.64. Exacta: 1-6, $41.10. Trifecta: 1-6-2, $141.25. Superfecta: 1-6-2-7, $62.42. Pick 3: 1/5/10/11-8-1, $513.60. Pick 4: 5-1/5/10/11-8-1, $2,734.25. Pick 5: 1/4/11-5-1/5/10/11-8-1, $11,720.70. Daily Double: 8-1, $889.40.
Total handle: $980,782. Live handle: $177,039.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 79-301 (.262). Lock of the day: 16-35 (.457).
