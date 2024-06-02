CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $16,330.

3 • Chasing Shadows (Gallardo) 12.80 6.40 4.60

6 • Vow (Quinonez) 6.40 3.60

2 • Saint Sarena (Rodriguez) 7.00

Time: 1:11.62. Exacta: 3-6, $57.70. Trifecta: 3-6-2, $216.10. Superfecta: 3-6-2-1, $69.88.

2 One mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $37,090.

7 • Scent of Success (Carmona) 41.00 9.40 5.20

4 • Midnight Curret (Gallardo) 2.20 2.20

5 • Big Bad Diva (Fuentes) 3.60

Time: 1:35.77. Exacta: 7-4, $45.20. Trifecta: 7-4-5, $136.45. Superfecta: 7-4-5-1, $219.03. Daily Double: 3-7, $277.20.

3 One mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,200.

7 • Hold Your Applause (DaSilva) 6.60 3.60 2.80

6 • Rejection Hurts (Roman) 3.60 3.00

4 • Rockstar Red (Lindsay) 3.40

Time: 1:41.14. Scratched: My Calant, Shotcrete, Toomanynames. Exacta: 7-6, $11.50. Trifecta: 7-6-4, $17.75. Superfecta: 7-6-4-3, $24.42. Pick 3: 3-7-7, $887.80. Daily Double: 7-7, $269.20.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Sarge's Sermon (Fuentes) 9.80 4.80 2.60

5 • Coastal Waters (Morales) 5.40 2.60

3 • Papa Rizzo (Rodriguez) 2.20

Time: 1:30.47. Scratched: Awesome Family, Kid's Inheritance, War Chest, Burning Leaves. Exacta: 1-5, $17.90. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $23.40. Superfecta: 1-5-3-6, $13.11. Pick 3: 7-7-1, $493.10. Daily Double: 7-1, $45.60.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

10 • Mystifier (Gallardo) 10.40 6.00 4.20

4 • Gabriel's Legend (Harr) 15.40 7.80

7 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 4.60

Time: 1:31.20. Scratched: Win Over Wyatt. Exacta: 10-4, $65.40. Trifecta: 10-4-7, $196.05. Superfecta: 10-4-7-8, $223.72. Pick 3: 7-1-10, $112.40. Pick 4: 7-7-1-10, $1,414.95. Pick 5: 3-7-7-1-10, $28,485.90. Consolation Double: 1-2, $8.40. Daily Double: 1-10, $66.60.

6 One mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,500.

7 • Emergency Response (Sanchez) 16.40 8.40 5.80

6 • Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez) 4.80 3.20

9 • Brickbat (Jude) 4.20

Time: 1:41.35. Scratched: Unleash the Beast. Exacta: 7-6, $36.80. Trifecta: 7-6-9, $97.15. Superfecta: 7-6-9-3, $46.10. Pick 3: 1-10-7, $291.40. Daily Double: 10-7, $85.20.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,140.

2 • Distorted Pro (Carmona) 4.20 2.80 2.40

3 • Quality Rags (Rodriguez) 5.40 5.00

1 • Freeze 'Em (Fuentes) 6.60

Time: 1:11.0. Scratched: Fleet of Flags. Exacta: 2-3, $15.10. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $58.00. Superfecta: 2-3-1-8, $47.62. Pick 3: 10-7-2/7, $88.10. Consolation Double: 7-7, $14.80. Daily Double: 7-2, $38.40.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes) 4.80 2.80 2.20

1 • Keba Lucky Day (DaSilva) 3.40 2.60

4 • Bebop Baby (Carmona) 2.60

Time: 1:05.44. Exacta: 5-1, $7.10. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $11.60. Superfecta: 5-1-4-6, $12.84. Pick 3: 7-2/7-5, $51.40. Pick 4: 10-7-2/7-5, $143.20. Pick 5: 1-10-7-2/7-5, $838.70. Daily Double: 2-5, $12.60.

Total handle: $910,180. Live handle: $181,678.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 7-32 (.219). Lock of the day: 2-4 (.500).