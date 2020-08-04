Canterbury Park racing officials are asking for schedule changes that would delay the track’s richest day of 2020 racing for a couple of days and would give it more Thursday racing, the day when wagering is most robust.

Track officials asked the Minnesota Racing Commission to add Thursday, Sept. 3, to the schedule and to reschedule Sept. 7 and 15 to Thursdays, Sept. 10 and 17. The added day is a makeup for a six-race cancellation on June 18 because of bad weather. The shuffling of dates would make Sept. 17 the final day of the season.

The annual Minnesota Festival of Champions, a day of racing dedicated to horses bred in the state scheduled for Sept. 7, will be Sept. 9 if the request is granted. In its 27th rendition, the Minnesota Festival of Champions will offer more than $710,000 in purses, the most on making it the richest day on the 2020 schedule.

The racing commission is expected to approve the request.

Etc.

Former Gophers pitcher Jeff Fasching was promoted to pitching coach at Concordia (St. Paul). He had been a graduate assistant pitching coach since the summer of 2019.

News services