Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Franz Josef (2nd race). Value play of the day: Cali Bali (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (5,6/4/1,2,4,5,6,7,10/2,7,9/5,8), $42.00.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Snow Flurry (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/5-1

2: Miss You No More (Lindsay, Rushton) 119/6-1

3: Tactical Express (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 119/12-1

4: Zongs Irish Frost (Harr, Cline) 124/7-2

5: Valhalla Vixen (Carmona, Robertson) 114/5-2

6: Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela, Berndt) 124/4-1

7: Macy Red (Roman, Biehler) 119/5-1

VALHALLA VIXEN (5) was bet down in her career debut and lost all chance when she hopped at the break. Expecting an improved effort with a clean break and the added experience. BABY DOLL PEACH (6) returns to the dirt after improving in her first start at four on the turf. Could be loose on the lead but adds an extra furlong after tiring in last. MACY RED (7) ran a nice second in last race as a two-year-old but this may be a prep for Remington.

2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Hold Your Applause (Valenzuela, Kenney) 117/8-1

2: Divine Leader (Roman, Padilla) 122/8-1

3: North Arm Bay (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/10-1

4: Franz Josef (Gallardo, Wismer) 122/5-2

5: Mr Navigator (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 122/6-1

6: Arrest (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 122/8-1

7: My Partner Glen (Harr, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

8: Table for Two (Fuentes, Fuentes) 122/4-1

9: Crew Dragon (Carmona, Robertson) 117/5-1

FRANZ JOSEF (4) makes his local debut on the Shakopee sod after shipping in from Indiana. Hasn't won on the surface but has been facing better and posting impressive speed figures. ARREST (6) won two in a row down in the desert this spring but hasn't brought that form north with him. May want firm footing. TABLE FOR TWO (8) won his last start while closing from mid-pack but faces tougher here.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Deposit Insurance (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/7-2

2: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

3: Booster (Valenzuela, Hanson) 119/12-1

4: Lucky Super Nova (Carmona, Espinoza) 119/5-2

5: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/8-1

6: Oro (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/8-1

7: More Money Mo (Quinonez, Espinoza) 124/12-1

8: Time to Escape (Arroyo, Stricklen) 119/15-1

9: Horseshoe Patsy (Roman, Padilla) 119/15-1

10: Proof of Purchase (Gallardo, Rushton) 119/9-2

DEPOSIT INSURANCE (1) tries two-turns on the dirt for the first time but is well bred for the trip. Drops down the claiming ladder and gets an inside post. Should be able to save ground and wear them down late. LUCKY SUPER NOVA (4) has raced at this level three straight times and was in the mix in each but not much upside on this four-year-old. PROOF OF PURCHASE (10) a close second at this distance in last.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: I Came to Shame (Morales, Smith) 124/15-1

2: Caly Bali (Carmona, Rosin) 119/9-2

3: Miss Carmen Cibo (Harr, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

4: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/12-1

5: Shezonezestreet (Pena, Roberts) 124/10-1

6: Mylastredcent (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/6-1

7: Alexandra's Song (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/3-1

8: Extra Indy (Rodriguez, Westermann) 124/8-1

9: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Williams) 119/5-1

10: Princess of Malibu (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 124/8-1

11: Laughintothebank (Ceballos, Rarick) 124/12-1

12: Holy Image (Slevinsky, Weir III) 124/15-1

CALI BALI (2) produced some competitive speed figures on the local lawn last summer. Probably needed her last race to shake off the rust and will appreciate the class relief while dropping half in price. ALEXANDRA'S SONG (7) also drops in class for a good barn. Has tactical speed to be involved early but must improve. GI GIS MAP (9) is well bred for the surface but has tired down the stretch in last few.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Samurai Mike (Harr, Litfin) 124/8-1

2: Boss Nine (Barandela, Bedford) 124/20-1

3: Dive Deep (Pena, Danger) 124/12-1

4: Sam Sez (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/12-1

5: Hurts So Good (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.) 124/5-2

6: Mountain Pine (Rodriguez, Litfin) 124/6-1

7: Knighted (Gallardo, Muckey) 124/6-1

8: Saint Charles (Fuentes, Biehler) 124/5-1

9: Devoted to You (Carmona, Robertson) 119/3-1

10: Lucky Smile (Carmona, Lund) 119/8-1

11: Serendip Ruler (Barandela, Ramaekers) 124/12-1

HURTS SO GOOD (5) is third off the long layoff for a high percentage barn. Was claimed two back and chased a wire-to-wire in last. Does his best running when alone on the lead so hoping Da Silva is aggressive early. SAINT CHARLES (8) is searching for his first win in over a year but that win was at this tricky distance. Top jockey stays aboard. KNIGHTED (7) has been facing better and was not embarrassed.

6. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Relentless Rocket (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/5-2

2: Da Lie Lah (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/2-1

3: I Told U Twice (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/9-2

4: Jess Walking Thewire (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.) 124/15-1

5: Docs Best Dancer (Estrada, Stein) 124/12-1

6: Coronado Dreamer (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/6-1

7: Swimsuit Model (Navarrete, Jr., Stein) 124/5-1

DA LIE LAH (2) is trying to follow in her sibling's footsteps who have amassed over one-million in career earnings. She graduated in her last race and has upside for the leading trainer. RELENTLESS ROCKET (1) is another Olmstead starter along with the top pick. His speed figures are consistent but must navigate the rail. I TOLD U TWICE (3) has been knocking on the door for his first win but must move forward.

7. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: L Conejo (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/2-1

2: Everest Beauty (Estrada, Hybsha) 124/8-1

3: I D Claire (Navarrete, Jr., Stein) 124/9-2

4: Southurn Eagle (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/3-1

5: Rr Runnin Jesse (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/10-1

6: Anu Episode of Fire (Ramirez, Gamez) 124/15-1

7: Shes Hell Bent (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/7-2

I D CLAIRE (3) makes her first appearance in Shakopee after this maiden faced winners at Prairie Meadows. Narrowly missed two back against maidens at Remington. A repeat of that performance is needed. L CONEJO (1) got his diploma in last after getting up in the final strides. Trainer is more than capable of winning. SHES HELL BENT (7) is one-for-one for the leading barn but the outside can be tricky.

8. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Relentless Mogul (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/9-2

2: Moonlyte Dynasty (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/8-1

3: Dashing Avery (Gutierrez, Wilson) 124/12-1

4: My Heart My Dynasty (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 124/9-2

5: Curlie D (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/9-5

6: Relentless Deal (Ramirez, Stein) 124/4-1

7: Alcala Corona (Ramirez, Gamez) 124/5-1

ALCALA CORONA (7) won rather easily two back at Remington from an outside post. Gets an outside post today and jockey Ramirez flies in for the mount. Must break alertly. CURLIE D (5) has hit the board in all three career starts for Olmstead. Her experience is an asset. MY HEART MY DYNASTY (4) starts for a good barn but must take another step forward to compete.

9. 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Relentless Corona (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/3-1

2: Presido Pete (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs) 125/6-1

3: Interest in Ur Eyes (Ramirez, Gamez) 125/15-1

4: Shes Sumoke Stacked (Garcia, Olmstead) 125/5-2

5: Partylikearocstar (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/2-1

6: Peepl R Political (Navarrete, Jr., Stein) 125/5-1

SHES SUMOKE STACKED (4) won her last race here at Canterbury in her local debut and posted a career high speed figure. Is extremely tough to beat on her best day for the top barn. PARTYLIKEAROCSTAR (5) is another contender from the Olmstead barn. Hasn't won in over a year but has been close in many. RELENTLESS CORONA (1) also starts for the loaded Olmsted barn. Has had a hard time winning races.

10. 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds

1: Averys Treasure (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/9-2

2: Relentless Robin (Garcia, Olmstead) 125/5-2

3: Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez, Stein) 125/9-5

4: Sassyfrass T (Estrada, Hanson) 125/10-1

5: Relentlessly Sweet (Navarrete, Jr., Olmstead) 125/8-1

6: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 125/7-2

RELENTLESSLY FAST (3) won three-straight locally last summer and was never favored. His speed figure two back crushes this field. High percentage barn will have him ready. RELENTLESS ROBIN (2) won her last start as a heavy favorite by a neck. Her speed figures fit with these. SUGAR RUSHH (6) has two wins and two placings in six starts locally. Comes into the race in good form.