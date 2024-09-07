Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: West Island (6th race). Value play of the day: Smarty Be Good (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (3,4,5,6/1,3,5/5,9,10/6,7,8/8), $54.00.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 7
Get some help from the Minnesota Star Tribune’s handicapper picking the winners for Saturday’s racing card at the Shakopee track.
1. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Miss Gold (Harr, Rengstorf) 119/8-1
2: Delusional Dream (Da Silva, Sheehan) 123/12-1
3: Yoda Glitz (Carmona, Robertson) 114/6-1
4: Run Bambi Run (Gallardo, Espinoza) 123/3-1
5: Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 123/4-1
6: Rollin Blackout (Roman, Sheehan) 123/9-2
7: Mylastredcent (Arroyo, Rarick) 123/5-1
8: Starlet Cole (Quinonez, Martinez) 123/6-1
SUNSHINE FEVER (5) only has three starts this year and has improved in each. Was very impressive last fall at this distance winning comfortably. May be sitting on a big effort for a good barn. ROLLIN BLACKOUT (6) has had some success on the local lawn hitting the board in 8-of-13 starts including two wins. Drops in class and has tactical speed. YODA GLITZ (3) has won two-of-three this meet for the leading trainer.
2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Midnight Joy (Carmona, Robertson) 114/5-2
2: Aunt Gwen’s (Da Silva, Miller) 119/6-1
3: Charley Paints (Harr, Berndt) 119/7-2
4: Chuck’s Every Wish (Arroyo, McKinley) 119/15-1
5: Kind Kismet (Valenzuela, Berndt) 119/9-5
6: Island Jive (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/9-2
KIND KISMET (5) makes only her third career start for a barn that knows how to win. Showed improved early speed in last and may try to steal it on the front-end. CHARLEY PAINTS (3) returns to the dirt after two grass attempts. Will try to stalk the pacesetters and wear them down late. MIDNIGHT JOY (1) returned after a year-long hiatus in last and ran respectably. Should improve off that start.
3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Lucky Super Nova (Morales, Espinoza) 123/15-1
2: P R Call Me Maybe (Pena, Westermann) 123/6-1
3: Westdakota (Carmona, Bedford) 114/20-1
4: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 123/6-1
5: Bears’ D (Arroyo, Miller) 119/10-1
6: High Ransom (Wood, Geditz, Jr.) 119/5-1
7: Burn Boss (Da Silva, Bedford) 123/8-1
8: Time to Escape (Ceballos, Rarick) 119/15-1
9: Latin Force (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 119/9-2
10: More Money Mo (Roman, Espinoza) 123/5-2
MORE MONEY MO (10) just missed on the grass two back coming up less than a length short in his first career try on the surface. Well-bred for the surface but will have to navigate the outside post. LATIN FORCE (9) drops from maiden special weight to claiming but must face open company. Jockey Quinonez has won 37% the last 10-days. BEARS’ D (5) didn’t show much in his dirt debut but might adore the turf.
4. 5 furlongs. Open. State bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Hootowl Hoot (Fuentes, Williams) 118/3-1
2: Blushing Bee (Da Silva, Westermann) 118/10-1
3: Pahapesto Willy (Valenzuela, Rhone) 118/10-1
4: Whiskeysippi River (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 118/6-1
5: Mor Tiger Paw (Pena, Bethke) 118/8-1
6: Can’t Know (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 118/6-1
7: Moe Dingers (Rodriguez, Biehler) 118/5-1
8: T C Gold (Williams, Robertson) 118/5-2
T C GOLD (8) is bred to run early as his siblings have hit the board in 8-of-11 career debuts including full-brother, Dame Plata, who won his first four starts. Bullet workout on August 28th indicates he’s ready. CAN’T KNOW (6) could also be a precocious type as his only brother won first-time out. Steady string of works in preparation. MO DINGERS (7) didn’t show much in his debut but gained experience.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Raetastic (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/5-1
2: Red Volta (Harr, Cline) 119/6-1
3: Zanzora (Pena, Cline) 119/10-1
4: Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela, Berndt) 123/5-2
5: Tactical Express (Quinonez, Tranquilino) 119/15-1
6: Petit Jean (Roman, Riecken) 123/10-1
7: Sending (Lindsay, Cline) 119/15-1
8: Smarty Be Good (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/4-1
9: Yamile’s (Carmona, Miller) 118/9-2
SMARTY BE GOOD (8) tried the sod for the first time two back and found her best stride late while sprinting. Rained off a turf route in last but gets back on the lawn today and Gallardo climbs aboard. BABY DOLL PEACH (4) has had her best two performances at this distance. May try to get an easy lead but there is other speed signed on here. YAMILE’S (9) cuts back in distance and returns to the grass after tiring in a dirt route in last.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Catholic Guilt (Harr, Rengstorf) 121/12-1
2: West Island (Gallardo, Donlin) 123/5-2
3: St. Elmo (Valenzuela, Hone) 121/8-1
4: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva, Jr.) 117/6-1
5: Last Martini (Da Silva, Woolley, Jr.) 123/6-1
6: Face Value (Fuentes, Williams) 121/5-1
7: Burning Leaves (Roman, Robertson) 121/8-1
8: Cliff Diver (Carmona, Rengstorf) 116/3-1
WEST ISLAND (2) has been dominant on the dirt recently winning three-of-four by open lengths. Does his best running when on or near the lead and will apply those same tactics today. LAST MARTINI (5) would prefer a hot early pace to set up his closing kick and could get it if somebody battles the top pick up front. CLIFF DIVER (8) has reeled off three-straight, has tactical speed and the outside post.
7. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva) 119/4-1
2: Baby Nova (Quinonez, Tranquilino) 123/9-2
3: Bennigan (Pena, Martinez) 123/6-1
4: B L’s Concerto (Fuentes, Donlin) 123/5-1
5: King in the North (Morales, Silva) 119/10-1
6: D Flash (Lindsay, Jones) 119/12-1
7: Professional Grade (Rodriguez, Roberts) 119/6-1
8: Sharma’d (Carmona, Silva) 114/5-2
BABY NOVA (2) has improved dramatically in last two starts while getting involved early. Moves inside after two outside post positions and the hot jock remains in the irons. SHARMA’D (8) has been close a couple times this meet and has respectable speed figures for this group but has also had ten opportunities to graduate. BENNIGAN (3) didn’t run in his career debut but that was on the turf and from the one-hole so had excuses.
8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Wt./Odds
1: Redisur (Roman, Rarick) 123/8-1
2: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.) 123/4-1
3: Just Ask Joel (Da Silva, Sheehan) 123/15-1
4: Devil Vision (Carmona, Robertson) 118/6-5
5: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 123/3-1
6: Rosenquist (Morales, Silva, Jr.) 123/5-1
POLITICAL RIOT (5) is second off the layoff after making a move in the stretch and tiring late in last. Should have additional fitness off that start and the jockey/trainer just got engaged this week. DEVIL VISION (4) absolutely dominated in last drawing off by 8-lengths after losing 11-straight. Can he go back-to-back? TIGER HUNTER (2) has hit the board in seven-of-eight in 2024 and will be flying late.
