Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 7

SMARTY BE GOOD (8) tried the sod for the first time two back and found her best stride late while sprinting. Rained off a turf route in last but gets back on the lawn today and Gallardo climbs aboard. BABY DOLL PEACH (4) has had her best two performances at this distance. May try to get an easy lead but there is other speed signed on here. YAMILE’S (9) cuts back in distance and returns to the grass after tiring in a dirt route in last.