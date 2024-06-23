Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Ha Ha Gloria (6th race). Value play of the day: My Cairo Kid (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 5 (1,4,5,6,8/9/1,2,3,4,8,9/4/2,7,8) $45.

1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hidden Profit (Fuentes, Williams) 119/2-1

2: Laws of Man (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/5-2

3: Majestic Craken (Carmona, Silva) 114/5-1

4: J J's Wildcat (Arroyo, McKinley) 124/8-1

5: Shotcrete (Morales, Rushton) 119/12-1

6: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva) 119/4-1

7: Schleicher (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/12-1

HIDDEN PROFIT (1) should be able to use his potent early speed to shake loose and dictate the pace. Retains the top jockey and the barn has not missed the board in first 13 starts of the meet. LAWS OF MAN (2) had a nice second in last to a next-out winner. Has tactical speed and will be right off the flank of top pick if he falters. CINCO MAJESTIC (6) has speed figures that fit but has had many chances.

2. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Latin Force (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 119/7-2

2: Wilson Bay (Carmona, Robertson) 119/9-2

3: Found Jordan (Gallardo, Peters) 124/5-1

4: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/6-1

5: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

6: B L's Concerto (Da Silva, Donlin) 124/15-1

7: Commissioner Oscar (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/5-2

8: Burn Boss (Barandela, Bedford) 124/10-1

9: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone) 124/15-1

LATIN FORCE (1) returns to preferred surface after an unsuccessful dirt voyage. Made a wide move on the grass two back from the outside. Will attempt to save ground from the rail today. COMMISSIONER OSCAR (7) closed from the back of the pack in last just missing. Would benefit from a fast early pace to set up his closing kick. WILSON BAY (2) is lightly raced and ran respectable in career debut at Oaklawn before disappointing in last. Might appreciate surface change.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Secret Potion (Fuentes, Hone) 124/5-1

2: Army Kid (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/5-2

3: Runwithheart (Pena, Berndt) 119/2-1

4: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva) 124/6-1

5: Sir Otto (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/4-1

6: Without Equal (Roman, Lund) 119/12-1

7: Victorious Vanda (Quinonez, Berndt) 119/12-1

ARMY KID (2) was very impressive breaking his maiden in his first start as a three-year-old. Sat behind the speed and collared the pacesetters. Should appreciate two-turns. RUNWITHHEART (3) returns to the dirt after a dismal effort on the turf for a top barn. Already has a win routing. SIR OTTO (5) broke his maiden at the tough Oaklawn meet with a good speed figure. Bred to run forever.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mr Navigator (Carmona, Ramaekers) 117/9-2

2: Silver Dash (Da Silva, Martinez) 122/10-1

3: Artie's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

4: Kid's Inheritance (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/12-1

5: Shake Up (Gallardo, Berndt) 122/10-1

6: Cliff Diver (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

7: Clearwater Sunset (Barajas, Silva) 117/20-1

8: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson) 122/10-1

9: Specialsortastorm (Quinonez, Ashford Jr.) 117/12-1

10: Loring Park (Pena, Bethke) 122/6-1

11: Vitale (Barandela, Ramaekers) 122/12-1

CLIFF DIVER (6) ran great in his local debut on the Shakopee sod kicking clear in the stretch. Retains Fuentes and his versatile running style gives the top jock options as the race develops. MR NAVIGATOR (1) definitely has an affinity for the lawn with three wins in nine starts. Just missed two weeks ago and gets the advantageous rail draw. ARTIE'S ANGEL (3) has speed figures comparable to the contenders but has been lacking that killer instinct.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Horseshoe Patsy (Roman, Padilla) 119/12-1

2: Last Stand (Lindsay, Smith) 119/20-1

3: Booster (Arroyo, Hanson) 119/20-1

4: Ka Pow (Barandela, Smith) 124/8-1

5: Capala (Gallardo, Lund) 119/4-1

6: Vestes (Valenzuela, Hanson) 119/5-1

7: Tapitboy (Pena, Rushton) 119/15-1

8: Lucky Super Nova (Fuentes, Espinoza) 124/3-1

9: Preparedness (Harr, Cline) 124/8-1

10: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

11: Smackover Lime (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/12-1

12: Fully Funded (Carmona, Silva) 114/15-1

VESTES (6) makes his three-year-old debut after a couple promising starts down at Remington late last year. Gets Lasix for the first time and his local workouts in preparation are encouraging. LUCKY SUPER NOVA (8) faced much better this winter/spring at Oaklawn and then showed improvement in first local start after dropping class. CAPALA (5) drops dramatically in class, adds blinkers to add focus and returns to the dirt.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Russian Tothe Wire (Pena, Lund) 124/8-1

2: Miss You No More (Morales, Rushton) 119/12-1

3: Mia Is Short (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

4: Thunders Song (Ceballos, Kenney) 119/15-1

5: Red Volta (Harr, Cline) 119/10-1

6: Tapitara (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

7: Collier (Bailey, Litfin) 119/12-1

8: Smarty Be Good (Carmona, Robertson) 114/9-2

9: Ha Ha Gloria (Gallardo, Rosin) 124/2-1

10: Backstage Pass (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/10-1

HA HA GLORIA (9) began her career with a stop in Ireland, California and Illinois. Her speed figures dominate this field and the barn has done little wrong to start this meet. BACKSTAGE PASS (10) popped and stopped in her two career starts down in Prairie Meadows on the dirt. Her sibling really improved when trying turf for the first time. SMARTY BE GOOD (8) finally gets off the rail after starting inside in both career starts. Will be closing late.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mahoney Road (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/8-1

2: Central Park (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 122/9-2

3: Tactical Attack (Pena, Martinez) 122/5-1

4: Uncaptured Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

5: Reef's Destiny (Lindsay, Cline) 122/15-1

6: Stormin Hongkong (Roman, Danger) 122/15-1

7: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 122/12-1

8: In the Arch (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 122/7-2

9: Martini Blu (Carmona, Robertson) 117/5-2

CENTRAL PARK (2) has five wins locally and loves sprinting, winning seven of 13 around one turn. Drops to the lowest level of his career, and his tactical running style is a plus. MARTINI BLU (9) ran evenly in meet debut last out while chasing a loose leader. The barn always wins at a high percentage. UNCAPTURED WARRIOR (4) has good early speed and the Quinonez/Padilla combo is dangerous.

8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Professional Grade (Pena, Roberts) 119/6-1

2: David's Faith (Gallardo, Lund) 119/4-1

3: Zenyarty Bones (Carmona, Robertson) 114/8-1

4: My Cairo Kid (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/4-1

5: Hangin' Tuff (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/8-1

6: Gipsy Chief (Fuentes, Rushton) 124/5-2

7: Sharma'd (Barajas, Silva) 119/10-1

8: Oro (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/5-1

9: Proof of Purchase (Morales, Rushton) 119/15-1

10: More Money Mo (Roman, Espinoza) 124/6-1

MY CAIRO KID (4) struggled in his first local start on the dirt but stretches out and tries turf for the first time. Is bred for the lawn and should appreciate the added distance. MORE MONEY MO (10) faced better down in Arkansas this winter/spring on the dirt. Tries grass for the first time and is bred to run forever. GIPSY CHIEF (6) had a great start on the grass last year at Gulfstream but then was not seen for a year.

9. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rockinmyfeatherboa (Roman, Kenney) 119/12-1

2: Global Risk (Fuentes, Rarick) 119/3-1

3: Snow Flurry (Bailey, Litfin) 119/2-1

4: Afleet Divine (Barandela, Rushton) 124/15-1

5: Carbonel (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/6-1

6: Karats Kount (Lindsay, Smith) 124/10-1

7: Diamond Dee (Carmona, Lund) 114/5-1

8: Aunt Kendra (Valenzuela, McDaniel) 119/6-1

DIAMOND DEE (7) earned two third-place finishes in April at Turf Paradise before two lackluster performances locally. Drops in class and gets in with less weight while adding a bug boy. GLOBAL RISK (2) posted some competitive figures for this group in Arkansas this winter/spring. Addition of blinkers might add speed. AUNT KENDRA (8) has hit the board in five of seven career starts and has speed.