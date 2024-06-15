Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Mach Two (1st race). Value play of the day: Dorothy Crowfoot (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,4,9/5/2,4,5,6/4,8,9/1,2,4), $54.

1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Street Warrior (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/3-1

2: Make It Burn (Quinonez, Donlin) 119/15-1

3: Mach Two (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/8-5

4: My Boy Bomber (Carmona, Litfin) 114/10-1

5: Ber Cher (Valenzuela, Rhone) 124/5-2

6: Whodoesitbetter (Arroyo, Riecken) 124/5-1

MACH TWO (3) just missed in last in his first local appearance of the year. Is third off the layoff, has good early speed and retains the top jockey. Will be tough to beat. STREET WARRIOR (1) makes his career debut for a top barn that wins 12% of the time with firsters. The rail draw is always tough for a newbie, so must break alertly. BER CHER (5) flashed speed in seasonal debut and really outran his odds.

2. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mark in Greeley (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

2: Redisur (Harr, Rarick) 124/15-1

3: Rosenquist (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

4: Kid's Inheritance (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

5: Bel Ragazzo (Carmona, Kereluk) 119/6-1

6: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

7: Toma Todo (Fuentes, Rarick) 124/5-1

8: Executive Action (Gallardo, Tracy) 124/8-1

9: Zumurudee (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/4-1

KID'S INHERITANCE (4) was in the mix early in his seasonal debut before backing up in the stretch. Probably needed that start after a seven-month layoff. Claimed out of that race by a high-percentage barn. WAR CHEST (6) is coming off a victory in last and has had success on this grass course with five career wins. Needs a hot pace to set up his closing kick. TOMA TODO (7) ships in from the ultra-competitive Oaklawn meet and has a win on the turf.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Schmooze (Gallardo, Bethke) 122/8-1

2: Vroysky (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/2-1

3: Color Me Legendary (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

4: Birdie Machine (Valenzuela, Berndt) 122/4-1

5: Forsaken (Roman, Espinoza) 122/7-2

6: Ferrari Road (Harr, Muckey) 122/10-1

7: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva) 122/5-1

DIRECT ACTION (7) tried a turf route, which is not his game, in his first start of the year and tired late. Returns to a dirt sprint and will take advantage of the outside post with his tactical speed. VROYSKY (2) also tried the grass in last with no success. Has dangerous early speed if he shakes loose. BIRDIE MACHINE (4) has had some success locally, but past two were ugly. Drop in class may wake him up.

4. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hurts So Good (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

2: Driskill (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

3: Riding the Train (Fuentes, Spencer) 124/10-1

4: Kennesaw (Quinonez, Rivelli) 124/5-1

5: Scooter's Boy (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 124/12-1

6: Shake Up (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/4-1

7: Dive Deep (Ceballos, Danger) 124/8-1

8: Cibertruck (Carmona, Danger) 119/8-1

9: Ship It Red (Rodriguez, Lund) 124/3-1

HURTS SO GOOD (1) returned off an eight-month layoff in his seasonal debut and weakened in the lane. Should have added fitness off that start and has four wins at this tough distance. SHIP IT RED (9) has been competitive at this distance and has posted some nice speed figures but rarely wins. KENNESAW (4) is conditioned by one of the country's top claiming trainers. Should improve off last start.

5 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Wings From Above (Roman, Riecken) 122/8-1

2: When Judy Calls (Barajas, Silva) 122/15-1

3: Savona (Rodriguez, Martinez) 122/5-2

4: Miz Cali (Valenzuela, Silva) 122/10-1

5: Dorothy Crowfoot (Gallardo, Rivelli) 117/7-2

6: Shy Shy (Fuentes, Robertson) 117/10-1

7: O'Babe (Carmona, Scherer) 117/9-2

8: Scream Machine (Da Silva, Robertson) 117/6-1

9: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin) 122/8-1

DOROTHY CROWFOOT (5) was a $500,000 auction purchase and ran respectable in her seasonal debut in Chicago, barely losing to an 11-time winner. Should improve off that effort. WINGS FROM ABOVE (1) broke tardily in last before checking slightly on the backstretch, rushing up and ultimately tiring. Needs a clean break and gets a jockey change. SAVONA (3) has good early speed and was in good form here last summer.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: D Buckaroo (Arroyo, Jones) 119/12-1

2: My Cairo Kid (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/8-1

3: Oro (Roman, Rushton) 124/6-1

4: Horseshoe Patsy (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/15-1

5: Gianno (Gallardo, Rivelli) 119/5-2

6: Wilson Bay (Carmona, Robertson) 119/9-2

7: Lucky Super Nova (Ceballos, Espinoza) 124/12-1

8: Burn Boss (Barandela, Bedford) 124/10-1

9: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/15-1

10: Smackover Lime (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/12-1

11: Fully Funded (Barajas, Silva) 119/20-1

12: Professional Grade (Rodriguez, Roberts) 119/8-1

13: Sharma'd (Barajas, Silva) 119/10-1

GIANNO (5) woke up while trying the grass for the first time last out at Hawthorne. Top jockey will attempt to get him to relax early, save ground and make one run at the end. WILSON BAY (6) ran evenly against state-bred special-weights in last from a tough post. Faces maiden claimers here. MY CAIRO KID (2) stretches out and tries turf for the first time. Is bred for the new surface but two-turns could be a challenge.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Russian Tothe Wire (Rodriguez, Lund) 124/8-1

2: Princess Vanellope (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 119/12-1

3: Red Volta (Harr, Cline) 119/10-1

4: Smarty Be Good (Carmona, Robertson) 114/5-1

5: Tapitara (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

6: Thunders Song (Ceballos, Kenney) 119/15-1

7: Mia Is Short (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

8: Summer Russ (Fuentes, Kenney) 119/10-1

9: Backstage Pass (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/10-1

10: Collier (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/12-1

11: Snow Flurry (Da Silva, Litfin) 119/8-1

12: Ha Ha Gloria (Gallardo, Rosin) 124/5-2

BACKSTAGE PASS (9) has popped and stopped in her two career starts down in Des Moines. Her sibling really improved when trying turf for the first time, so expecting improvement when she steps on the surface. SMARTY BE GOOD (4) finally gets off the rail after starting inside in both career starts. Will be closing late. SUMMER RUSS (8) broke awkwardly in her only career grass start. Needs a clean break with the top jock.

8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sir Otto (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/5-1

2: Army Kid (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/3-1

3: Bahamian Native (Quinonez, Granitz) 119/12-1

4: Runwithheart (Rodriguez, Berndt) 119/5-2

5: Without Equal (Roman, Lund) 119/12-1

6: Clearwater Sunset (Barajas, Silva) 119/15-1

7: Secret Potion (Fuentes, Hone) 124/6-1

8: Cross the Causeway (Carmona, Robertson) 119/4-1

ARMY KID (2) was very impressive breaking his maiden in his first start as a three-year-old. Sat behind the speed and collared the pacesetters. Should appreciate two turns. RUNWITHHEART (4) returns to the dirt after a dismal effort on the turf for a top barn. Already has a win routing. SIR OTTO (1) broke his maiden at the tough Oaklawn meet with a good speed figure. Bred to run forever.