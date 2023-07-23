With high heat indexes expected Wednesday and Thursday, Canterbury Park racing officials on Sunday pushed post time each night back two hours to 7 p.m.

"The decision to race later in the evening as temperatures drop is in the best interest of the racehorses and the people that work outdoors with them," Senior Director of Racing Operations Chris Merz said. "The Minnesota Racing Commission veterinary staff was consulted and the Minnesota HBPA, which represents owners, trainer and jockeys, is in full agreement. Making the decision today allows for everyone involved, including our racing fans, to make necessary adjustments."

Two turf races will be moved to the main track, as the turf course is not illuminated for racing after sunset. Race 7 on Wednesday will now be run at 5 furlongs on the main track. Race 6 on Thursday will be run at one mile on the main track.