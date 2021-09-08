FESTIVAL OF CHAMPIONS

Where: Canterbury Park, Shakopee

When: Wednesday, first post 4 p.m.

What: The annual celebration of Minnesota's racehorse breeding industry, the 28th edition of the Festival includes 12 races exclusively for thoroughbreds and quarter horses born in the state, with $852,450 in total purses.

Tickets: General admission $10 at the gate, $8 in advance at www.canterburypark.com Youth ages 5-17, $5 at the gate, $3 in advance

Highlights: The card includes eight stakes races, beginning with race 5. Six of those offer $100,000 purses: the Northern Lights Debutante and Northern Lights Futurity for 2-year-olds, the Crocrock Minnesota Sprint and Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint, and the Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf and Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf.

The final two races are the $62,900 Minnesota Quarter Horse Futurity and the $60,550 Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby.

The favorites: Trainer Mac Robertson, who has saddled a record 37 Festival winners, has the morning-line favorite in four races. His top horses include 2020 Canterbury horse of the year Ready to Runaway, winner of three in a row and the favorite in the Princess Elaine, and Cinco Star, top choice in the Blair's Cove. The Crocrock features Mr. Jagermeister and Hot Shot Kid, two of the best horses in Canterbury history, and Thealligatorhunter, winner of four races this summer in Shakopee.

Jason Olmstead trains the favorites in both quarter horse stakes, Jess Rocket Man in the Derby and Relentless Courage in the Futurity.