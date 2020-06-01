Canterbury Park announced post times Friday for its upcoming 52-day season. Racing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, beginning June 10.

The Shakopee track expects to receive final approval for the schedule June 8, when the Minnesota Racing Commission will vote on the revised dates requested by Canterbury and Running Aces harness track. No spectators will be allowed, and Minnesota residents will not be able to wager on the races online or by phone. Canterbury’s season will run through Sept. 16, while Running Aces plans a 50-day harness meet from June 20-Oct. 4.

RACHEL BLOUNT

U receives commit

The Gophers football team added defensive end Austin Booker to its 2021 class Saturday.

The 6-5, 235-pounder from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., announced his decision on Twitter. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

There are now 18 members of the 2021 class, and the class ranks third in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Megan Ryan