Canterbury Park jockey Denny Velazquez has been given a one-year suspension and $10,000 fine — the maximum penalty allowed by the board of stewards — for possessing an illegal electrical device and a loaded firearm on the grounds of the Shakopee track.

The stewards also have referred the matter to the Minnesota Racing Commission for further discipline, recommending a five-year ban and $50,000 fine.

The three-member board issued the ruling Tuesday, one week after a formal hearing. The ruling said the electrical device and gun were found in Velazquez’s vehicle, during a search by racing commission investigators at Canterbury on July 20. Velazquez, who was immediately barred from the track, was its third-leading rider with 20 victories and $337,791 in purse earnings at the time of his suspension.

Electrical devices, commonly called “buzzers,” are used to shock horses to make them run faster.

The $10,000 fine and one-year suspension, which would run through July 20, 2021, is the most severe penalty the board of stewards can assess under Minnesota law. The $50,000 fine and five-year ineligibility for a Class C racing license is the maximum the racing commission can give.

Tuesday’s ruling said the stewards presented nine exhibits at the hearing and heard testimony from Velazquez. In the ruling, the stewards called the infractions “serious violations that call into question the honesty and integrity of horse racing and the safety, health and welfare of the participants and the general public at Canterbury Park.’’