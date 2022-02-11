A state senator who crashed his snowmobile in central Minnesota during a ride with fellow legislators said he has a broken pelvis that will keep him off his feet for many weeks.

Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, ran into the back of a snowmobile on Feb. 4 that was being operated by the state Department of Natural Resources enforcement chief Rodmen Smith, who slowed to make a 90-degree left turn. They were trail riding with others on a "VIP" event organized by a snowmobile advocacy group.

"I can't walk for two months," Jasinski said Thursday afternoon while recuperating at a transitional care unit in Plymouth.

Jasinski said that along with a broken pelvis, he fractured three ribs and a vertebrae in his lower back.

Despite his injuries, the senators is tending to his legislative duties remotely as best he can.

Jasinski said he was riding near the front in a string of snowmobiles numbering eight to 10 or "more maybe a few more" on a snowy and icy trail at speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour early that afternoon. He said he "hit a hump in a ditch" and then came to a curve to the left "a little quicker than I anticipated."

That's when "I saw Rod's brake light, and I clipped the back end of him probably going 10 miles per hour," Jasinski said.

A trailing snowmobile operated by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, ran into Jasinski on the ground. Johnson was not injured, nor was Smith.

The crash happened along 330th Street in Morrison County south of Shamineau Lake. The group had finished lunch at The Castaway Club, returned to riding and were westbound on a marked snowmobile trail within the road right-of-way. The crash happened where the trail turns south, away from the road. The pile-up was in the ditch beside the road.

The senator said he had not been drinking alcohol. The Sheriff's Office said neither Jasinski nor anyone one caught up in the crash exhibited any signs of impairment that would have been legally necessary to test for intoxication.

"It was a typical snowmobile accident," Jasinski said. "I'm a good rider. I've been riding since I was 8, 10 years old."

The Sheriff's Office report said he and Johnson requested that local authorities handle writing the report and not the DNR, but Jasinski said that Smith made that request given the enforcement chief's association with the state agency.

Jasinski was first elected to the Senate in 2016 and is chairman of the local government policy committee.