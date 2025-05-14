Not only are these lakes popular for fishing in the east metro, but you’ve also got a good chance of spotting waterfowl like ducks and herons. The channel between Round and Keller lakes feels like a secret passageway and requires a very short and well-marked portage of just a few steps over a small dam. Parts of the channels and lakes have lots of water lilies and other plants late in the season, which pose little issue for canoes and kayaks but can get stuck on paddleboard fins.