Cano, Little Rock beat No. 6 national seed LSU 10-4, force decisive game Monday in Baton Rouge

Steven Milam hit a two-RBI single to cap LSU's three run first inning but Angel Cano hit a two-run home run in the second for the Trojans. Ryan Geck grounded out to lead off the third before Ty Rhoades, Cade Martin and Cooper Chaplain drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Cano fouled off three consecutive two-strike pitches before he hit a bases-clearing double off Chase Shores (5-3), who was immediately replaced by Cooper Williams after allowing four runs in an inning of relief.