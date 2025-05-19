Cannes standout 'My Father's Shadow' marks a historic first for Nigeria

CANNES, France — Akinola Davies Jr. and his brother Wale were both toddlers when their father died. Many years later, they began thinking about an idea for movie: What if they had gotten to spend a day with him?
In ''My Father's Shadow,'' which is playing in the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section, the Davies brothers pay tribute to the father they hardly knew in a shattering father-son tale and one of the clear standouts of the festival.
The film, which premiered Sunday, was the culmination of more than a decade's worth of wondering. Wale first sent Akinola a script — the first Wale had written and the first Akinola had read — in 2012.
''With zero context, he sent it to me and I just had this real emotional reaction,'' Akinola Davies said in an interview. ''I actually cried when I read it because I had never conceived of the idea of spending a day with my father and what we would say to him and what he would be like.''
''My Father's Shadow,'' set over a single day in Lagos in 1993, is making history in Cannes. It's the first Nigerian film in Cannes' official selection, a milestone that Nigeria is celebrating. The country has its own large film industry, nicknamed Nollywood. But thanks to ''My Father's Shadow,'' Nigeria set up its own national pavilion in Cannes' international village this year.
''It means a lot to people back in Nigeria. It means we can exist on these platforms and our stories can exist in these spaces,'' said Davies. ''It's a testament to talent that's around in Nigeria. It's a testament to the stories that are there. It's a testament to the industry that's flourishing.''
''My Father's Shadow,'' which Mubi acquired for North American distribution ahead of the festival, has connections to the United Kingdom, too, which is where Davies is based after growing up in Nigeria.
''The Nigerian press asks me a lot if the film is Nollywood or not Nollywood. I would say it is because all the technicians work in Nollywood,'' said Davies. ''You can't borrow people from that whole industry and say it's not part of it.''