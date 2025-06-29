Cannes is done with huge cruise ships. The French city is joining the overtourism backlash

''Less numerous, less big, less polluting and more esthetic'' — that's the aim of Cannes city councilors who voted Friday to introduce new limits on cruise ships in its ports starting Jan. 1. Only ships with fewer than 1,000 passengers will be allowed in the port, with a maximum of 6,000 passengers disembarking per day. Larger ships will be expected to transfer passengers to smaller boats to enter Cannes.