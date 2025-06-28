Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford share compliments in final stop of media tour for Sept. 13 bout

LAS VEGAS — No trash talk necessary.
That was Friday's message from Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, both complimentary of one another while downplaying a shoving incident in New York earlier this month during the media tour for their blockbuster match on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
The fight for the unified super middleweight championship is part of Alvarez's reported $400 million, minimum four-fight deal with Riyadh Season.
''You can see how big is this fight,'' Alvarez said inside of a crammed dressing room at T-Mobile Arena before the official press conference began in front of thousands of fans. ''I'm glad to be involved in these big fights. And you know, Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I'm glad to be here.
''These big fights don't need to talk (expletive) about each other. That's what I think.''
Crawford, meanwhile, addressed why he pushed Alvarez in New York, saying he ''heard some things (he) didn't like,'' but took the high road in sharing his excitement for what will be the biggest fight of his career.
''I don't even know the last time I've been this excited for a fight," said Crawford, who held court with media members in the bowels of the arena on a loading dock. ''September 13, it's going to be a great night of boxing.''
Friday marked the final stop of a three-city tour to market the event, which saw cooler heads prevail during the faceoff at T-Mobile Arena.