BUCHAREST, Romania — Candidates in Romania's high-stakes presidential runoff are neck and neck, early preliminary results show.
Candidates in Romania's high-stakes presidential runoff are neck and neck, early preliminary results show
Candidates in Romania's high-stakes presidential runoff are neck and neck, early preliminary results show.
The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 6:46PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options.