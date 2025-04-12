Candelario homers to help Singer and the Reds beat the Pirates 5-3

CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer to help Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night.
Singer (3-0) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his third straight win. The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out three and walked three.
Singer is in his first season with Cincinnati after he was acquired in a November trade with Kansas City.
Taylor Rogers, Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagán followed Singer with four innings of two-hit ball. Pagán handled the ninth for his third save.
Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, and Tommy Pham had an RBI double. Bailey Falter (0-2) was charged with five runs — three earned — and three hits in five innings.
Candelario's first homer made it 3-0 in the first. A two-run throwing error by catcher Endy Rodríguez extended the lead to 5-0 in the third.
Rodríguez entered the game after Joey Bart departed because of lower-back discomfort.
Both teams managed only four hits and combined for 10 walks.