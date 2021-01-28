CHICAGO — Candace Parker is bringing her basketball career back home.

Parker has reached an agreement to play for the Chicago Sky next season, ESPN reported Wednesday. The two-time WNBA MVP was an unrestricted free agent after spending her first 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks had interest in bringing her back and she had been mentioned in connection with other teams, including the Atlanta Dream because Parker also works for TNT, which has its studios in Atlanta. But Parker, who grew up in Naperville and was named Ms. Basketball in Illinois for three consecutive years at Naperville Central, apparently has chosen to return closer to home.

Parker, 34, is still one of the top players in the WNBA. She won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2020 after playing in all 22 games for the Sparks, averaging 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals. She finished third in MVP voting.

Adding her to the lineup with Courtney Vandersloot — who finished fifth in MVP voting — Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields would put the Sky in position to be a title contender.

___

(c)2021 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.