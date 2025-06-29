Candace Parker did it her way and the Sparks retire the 2-time MVP's jersey

LOS ANGELES — If Candace Parker could put music to her jersey retirement ceremony, it would be ''I Did It My Way,'' the Jay-Z remix of Frank Sinatra's hit.
Parker's No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks jersey was raised to the rafters of Crypto.com Arena during Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky.
After being the No. 1 pick in the 2008 WNBA draft out of Tennessee, Parker spent 13 of her 16 seasons with LA and won a championship with the Sparks in 2016, when she was MVP of the WNBA Finals. She added titles with her hometown Sky in 2021 and the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, her final season.
The 39-year-old Parker is the third Sparks player to have her jersey retired, joining Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).
The five-time All-Star has always had big dreams.
''I represent coming from a family that told me I could do and be anything. I'm really proud of that kid,'' Parker said. ''I think I'd do things exactly the same way because it's why I'm sitting here. I made mistakes and took two steps forward and one back, but I was always moving forward.''
Parker, who wore an orange outfit as an ode to her college days, walked on to the court during the first timeout and got a standing ovation. Fans were given yellow jerseys that read ''That's our Ace'' with the number 3 incorporated into the design.
This was the first of two jersey retirement ceremonies for Parker. Chicago will retire her jersey later this summer.