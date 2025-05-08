Cancer before age 50 is increasing. A new study looks at which types

Cancer before age 50 is rare, but increasing, in the United States and researchers want to know why.
A new government study provides the most complete picture yet of early-onset cancers, finding that the largest increases are in breast, colorectal, kidney and uterine cancers. Scientists from the National Cancer Institute looked at data that included more than 2 million cancers diagnosed in people 15 to 49 years old between 2010 and 2019.
Of 33 cancer types, 14 cancers had increasing rates in at least one younger age group. About 63% of the early-onset cancers were among women.
''These kinds of patterns generally reflect something profound going on,'' said Tim Rebbeck of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who studies cancer risk and was not involved in the research. ''We need to fund research that will help us understand."
The findings were published Thursday in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
How many extra cancers are we talking about?
The researchers compared cancer rates in 2019 to what would be expected based on 2010 rates.
Breast cancer made up the largest share of the excess cancers, with about 4,800 additional cases. There were 2,000 more colorectal cancers compared with what would be expected based on the 2010 rates. There were 1,800 more kidney cancers and 1,200 additional uterine cancers.