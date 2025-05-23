Canady dominates on mound, Texas Tech scores 2 unearned runs to edge Florida State, make first WCWS

Canady, the reigning National Player of the Year, transferred from Stanford, where she reached two WCWS, for a reported $1 million in name, likeness and image money and promptly turned Texas Tech into a contender. She is one of three finalists for the national award again, sporting a sub-1.00 earned-run average. Texas Tech won its first Big 12 Conference title, hosted a regional for the first time ever and made its first super regional.