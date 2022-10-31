Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record at home last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens had a 13.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 248 chances.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.