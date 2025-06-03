Canadian wildfire smoke causes 'very unhealthy' conditions in American Midwest and reaches Europe

MINNEAPOLIS — Smoke from Canadian wildfires carried another day of poor air quality south of the border to the Midwest, where conditions in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan were rated ''very unhealthy'' on Tuesday.
The fires have forced more than 27,000 Canadians in three provinces to flee their homes, and the smoke has even reached Europe.
The smell of smoke hung over the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Tuesday morning despite rain that obscured the full measure of the dirty air. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an alert for almost the entire state into Wednesday, but the Twin Cities area got the worst of it in the Midwest on Tuesday.
''As the smoke continues to move across the state Tuesday, air quality will slowly improve from northwest to southeast for the remainder of the alert area,'' the agency said. ''The smoke is expected to leave the state by Wednesday at noon.''
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources warned that air quality in a band from the state's southwest corner to the northeast could fall into the unhealthy category through Thursday morning. The agency recommended that people, especially those with heart and lung disease, avoid long or intense activities and to take extra breaks while doing strenuous actions outdoors.
Smoky conditions that have reached the U.S. periodically in recent weeks extended as far east Tuesday as Michigan, west into the Dakotas and Nebraska, and as far to the southeast as Georgia.
Conditions at ground level are unhealthy
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow map showed a swath of red for ''unhealthy'' conditions across the eastern half Minnesota into western Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The map also showed purple for ''very unhealthy" across much of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, where the Air Quality Index numbers of 250 and were common, though conditions started to improve slightly by late morning.