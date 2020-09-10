Superfan Syd’s purple passion

Early fandom, No. 1: “My grandmother, Emma Davy, raised us as kids. She called herself the ‘Original Packer Backer’ and was obnoxious about it.’’

Early fandom, No. 2: “Bud Grant was my childhood hero with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and then the Vikings hired him in 1967.’’

Oct. 31, 1993: “Halloween game, and it was the first time I painted up, trying to look like the Vikings logo, in purple and gold. I’ve done it since.’’

Nov. 15, 1998: “Randy Moss caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Randall Cunningham. I got him in a bear hug in the front row and wouldn’t let go. ‘Catching’ Randy became a tradition.’’

PATRICK REUSSE