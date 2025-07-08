Canadian police arrest 4 in alleged anti-government militia plot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian police arrested and charged four people, including active members of the Canadian military, who were allegedly involved in an extremist plot to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City region, authorities said Tuesday.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that three of the suspects ''took concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity.''
Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, and Raphaël Lagacé, 25, both of Quebec City, and Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville, Quebec, were charged with facilitating terrorist activity. They were arrested early Tuesday in Quebec City.
''The three accused were planning to create anti-government militia,'' the RCMP said. ''To achieve this, they took part in military-style training, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises. They also conducted a scouting operation.''
A variety of firearms, some prohibited, as well as high-capacity magazines and tactical equipment were allegedly used in these activities.
Court documents say the acts are alleged to have taken place between June 2021 and January 2024 in Quebec City; Montreal; and Rolphton and Petawawa, Ontario; and elsewhere in Quebec, Ontario and Canada.
The three are also facing additional charges relating to the alleged illegal storage of firearms, and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.
Police said that a fourth suspect, Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge, Quebec, has been charged with possessing firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, among other offenses.