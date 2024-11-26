Canadian officials blast Trump's tariff threat and one calls Mexico comparison an insult

Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world, and 77% of Canada's exports go to the U.S. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports are from Canada. Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is investing in for national security.