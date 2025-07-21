LATHAM, N.Y. — Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York.
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York.
The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 2:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York
Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing has been arrested on a murder charge in New York.